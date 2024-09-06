GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DU admission: DGE writes to varsity’s admission dean

Published - September 06, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. has on Friday written to the Dean, Admission, University of Delhi (DU), seeking her intervention in facilitating admission of students from the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala, to the varsity.

The letter refers to the difficulty faced by the students from the board during the admission process owing to a discrepancy in the board’s name on the website of the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) website. The board was inaccurately mentioned as Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala. Following the State’s intervention, COBSE has updated it to Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala.

The DGE urges the DU Admission Dean to facilitate smooth admission of students reaching the varsity with certificates from the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala, since the issue has been resolved and there exists no confusion about the eligibility or authenticity of the students.

The letter concludes with the hope that the students would not face any further hurdles in gaining admission to the university.

The State’s General Education department had sent COBSE three letters seeking the name change, one in March and two this month. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had also got in touch with COBSE general secretary M.C. Sharma who assured the Minister that the error would be rectified.

Published - September 06, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.