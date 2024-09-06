DU admission: DGE writes to varsity’s admission dean

Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. has on Friday written to the Dean, Admission, University of Delhi (DU), seeking her intervention in facilitating admission of students from the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala, to the varsity.

The letter refers to the difficulty faced by the students from the board during the admission process owing to a discrepancy in the board’s name on the website of the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) website. The board was inaccurately mentioned as Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala. Following the State’s intervention, COBSE has updated it to Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala.

The DGE urges the DU Admission Dean to facilitate smooth admission of students reaching the varsity with certificates from the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala, since the issue has been resolved and there exists no confusion about the eligibility or authenticity of the students.

The letter concludes with the hope that the students would not face any further hurdles in gaining admission to the university.

The State’s General Education department had sent COBSE three letters seeking the name change, one in March and two this month. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had also got in touch with COBSE general secretary M.C. Sharma who assured the Minister that the error would be rectified.