DTPC website hacked
The official website of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) was temporarily hacked by hackers identified as ‘Indonesian Hacker Rayazky’ on Saturday.
The home page of the website had sported a picture of former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal along with messages against the BJP. It also demanded the arrest of Ms. Sharma and Mr. Jindal.
The website was restored by evening.
