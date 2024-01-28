DTPC to roll out innovative projects in Wayanad to woo tourists

January 28, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KALPETTA

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with the Tourism department is preparing to launch innovative projects to woo more tourists to the hill district.

The dearth of facilities to spend morning and night hours is a major concern among tourists visiting Wayanad as the working hours of most destinations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the DTPC has come out with two new projects titled ‘Morning Tourism’ and ‘Night Trekking’ to address the issue.

The trial run of Morning Tourism at the Karlad lake recently was a huge success, DTPC secretary K.G. Ajesh told The Hindu.

The council has already launched several adventure sports activities such as zip line, kayaking, pedal boating, floating bridge, and bamboo rafting on the lake spanning over 13 acres, he said.

The zip line set up on a 50-metre tower is a major attraction. A 250-metre aerial rope slide across the lake would offer a wonderful experience to tourists in the fog-shrouded morning, Mr. Ajesh said.

“At present, the centre functions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and we are planning to reschedule its operations from 7 a.m.,” he added.

Apart from sports activities, a children’s park and pavements have been set up on the banks of the lake, he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Renu Raj visited the site and experienced the facilities as part of the trial run. “If the project proves successful, we will roll out similar initiatives at other major destinations under the DTPC such as the Edakkal caves at Ambalavayal, Kuruva, and Pookode lake,” DTPC manager (marketing) P.P. Praveen said.

The picturesque Cheengerymala has already become a favourite destination for adventure tourists, and is set to launch a night trekking project next month, he said. Currently, the site closes at 5 p.m., but we are planning to keep it open till 9 p.m.,” he added.

A 500-metre trek through the leisure trail and a 1.750-km guided trekking to the hilltop are the major attractions of the destination. A spectacular view awaits tourists when they reach atop the hill, around 2,200 feet above median sea level. Visitors can have a 360-degree view of major tourism destinations in Wayanad from the hilltop.