DTPC to launch Kayaking in Mananthavady river
The sports activity is being experimented in a river for the first time in the district
The Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is preparing to launch kayaking, an adventure tourism-cum-sports activity, in more waterbodies in the district.
The DTPC, in association with Muddy Boots and Paddle Monks, organisations promoting adventure tourism in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts respectively, organised a kayaking trial run in the Mananthavady river beside Pazhassi Park on Tuesday to tap the huge potential of the water sport.
Though kayaking facilities are available at major tourist destinations such as Karlad and Pookode lakes in the district, this is the first time the activity is being experimented in a river, the DTPC authorities said.
“We are planning to set up ‘sit on top kayaking’ in the river to have a panoramic view of the river, a major tributary of the Kabani,” DTPC sources said.
The trial run was a huge success, and the sports activity would soon be launched in the river.
Mananthavady block panchayat president Justin Baby inaugurated the programme.
