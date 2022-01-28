DTPC sets up open-air celebration platform

Floating venue will be available for photo shoots, festivities

The District Tourism Promotion Council has set up its first Open Utility Celebration Platform, an open-air multi-purpose celebration platform, at Kottapuram in Nileshwaram.

The 500 sqft floating boat jetty at Kottapuram has been redesigned, transformed and converted into an international standard floating platform by the District Tourism Promotion Council. The new initiative would give further impetus to the tourism sector.

The tourism department estimates that the number of houseboats and tourists will increase exponentially with the commissioning of the houseboat terminal being built by the State tourism department at Kottapuram at a cost of ₹8 crore in April.

The DTPC intends to outsource the management of the venue, which offers a different experience from houseboat travel. Those offering the highest monthly rent will be allowed to run the venue on a contract basis for three years.

DTPC Secretary Lijo Joseph said it could be turned into an attractive venue for outdoor photo shoots, birthday parties, dinners, family reunions, Valentine’s Day celebrations and candlelight dinners.

The application form for those who need the venue for contract operations can be obtained from the DTPC office at Vidyanagar. The last date for applying is February 5. For details, call 9746462679 or 91 4994 256450.