DTPC plans to introduce remote-operated lifebuoy in Alappuzha

November 18, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is planning to introduce remote-operated lifebuoy (an unmanned rescue vehicle) in Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lifebuoy can be used to rescue tourists trapped in waterbodies, especially in the sea. One such lifebuoy developed by an Andhra Pradesh-based firm was tested on the Alappuzha beach on Friday.

Trending

Officials said the remote-controlled lifebuoy could be deployed on short notice and rescue people from drowning. It can travel up to 1 km and rescue three persons at a time.

H. Salam, MLA, said the remote-operated lifebuoy would be introduced in the rest of the district soon if found useful. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja and others were among those present on the occasion.