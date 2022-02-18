DTPC invites logos
Kozhikode
The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is planning to introduce a new logo that can depict its activities and projects in a better and creative way. Interested persons may mail their entries in PDF vector format to info@dtpckozhikode.com before March 4. For more details, contact: 04952-720012.
