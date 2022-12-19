  1. EPaper
DTPC faces flak for not operating bus, tourist boats

The vehicle began idling after an audit objection to handing it over to private firm; high-procurement and operational costs of vessel and curbs on new appointments cited as hindrances to tourist boat operations

December 19, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
The Ernakulam DTPC’s AC tourist bus has been idling at the Durbar Hall Ground here since February this year.

The Ernakulam DTPC's AC tourist bus has been idling at the Durbar Hall Ground here since February this year. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) plans to venture into tour operations has fallen flat, with an AC bus that was procured in 2020 idling at the Durbar Hall Ground here since February this year.

DTPC’s plans to foray into tourist boat operations too has not taken off, although the agency has a dedicated boat terminal near the High Court, on Marine Drive.

The DTPC’s tourist boat jetty in Marine Drive is crying for upkeep.

The DTPC's tourist boat jetty in Marine Drive is crying for upkeep. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The AC 24-seat bus was handed over to the DTPC by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), considering the demand for intra-city tours and to locales in neighbouring districts. It has push-back seats, a refrigerator, coffee maker, audio and video systems, wireless microphone, and a fire extinguisher, apart from a luxurious interior.

Official sources said that the bus began idling following an audit objection to handing it over to a private firm from the onset, for operation. “Moreover, the private operator gave only a month’s rent, citing the fall in demand for travel during the pandemic. There were also conditions in the agreement, like the DTPC having to pay for repairs of over ₹10,000.”

An official who was associated with the procurement of the bus cited a government circular under which the DTPC could do the needful for operating buses with private participation, to ensure professional service. An alternative before the agency was to appoint crew members from the Employment Exchange, well in advance. The bus can be kept in good condition only if it operates regular tours. There is no better time than the ongoing peak tourist season, to do this. It can resume operation if a proper reply is given to the audit objection.

Tourist boats

Official sources attributed the agency failing to begin tourist boat operations to curbs on new appointments and the high-investment needed to procure a boat, operate and maintain it. They added that the boat terminal in Marine Drive will be renovated in a few months time.

The DTPC’s delay in foraying into the tourist boat sector had invited much criticism, since tourists have for long been demanding standardisation of fares, what with the allegation rife that many private players were fleecing gullible guests.

