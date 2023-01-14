DTE instructs technical institutions to monitor labs

January 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has instructed technical institutions to closely monitor laboratories following a police alert on suspected arms production under the guise of curricular activities.

Director-in charge T.P. Byjubai issued a circular to the heads of government technical institutions a few days ago to ensure that teachers and the lab staff kept close tabs on the activities that were undertaken in the laboratories of their respective institutions.

The move comes in wake of a report submitted by Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) T.K. Vinod Kumar to the government following complaints of weapons being manufactured at the Dhanuvachapuram Industrial Training Institute (ITI), near Parassala, a few weeks ago.

The report that reportedly stressed on the risk posed by such activities to public safety and security raised caution towards the possibility of arms and ammunition being illegally manufactured in college laboratories for criminal activities.

It also urged the government to lay down strict guidelines to ensure laboratories in technical institutions are solely used for legitimate purposes such as research and development.