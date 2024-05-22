GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

dSPACE opens development centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - May 22, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at the opening ceremony of a software development centre at the Kinfra film and video park in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at the opening ceremony of a software development centre at the Kinfra film and video park in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

A software development centre of dSPACE India Software and Technologies Private Limited started functioning in the capital on Wednesday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and company officials were present at the opening of the development centre located at the Kinfra film and video park. The company focusses on the development of hardware and software for mechatronic systems, especially in the area of data driven development, simulation and validation.

In the initial phase, the centre will have twenty five staff members. The development team will be expanded by the end of the year, said dSPACE managing director Franklin George.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.