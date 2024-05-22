dSPACE opens development centre in Thiruvananthapuram

A software development centre of dSPACE India Software and Technologies Private Limited started functioning in the capital on Wednesday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and company officials were present at the opening of the development centre located at the Kinfra film and video park. The company focusses on the development of hardware and software for mechatronic systems, especially in the area of data driven development, simulation and validation.

In the initial phase, the centre will have twenty five staff members. The development team will be expanded by the end of the year, said dSPACE managing director Franklin George.