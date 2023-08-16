Dry weather comes as a blessing to Idukki’s tourism industry

August 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The rain fury in Himachal Pradesh and the lack of rain in Kerala are attracting several tourists to Munnar and other tourist destinations in Idukki.

According to tourism stakeholders, the destinations in Idukki witnessed heavy rush of tourists during the Independence Day week. Munnar and other destinations in the district had witnessed heavy rain and roadblocks during the June-August period since 2018, resulting in a drop in tourist arrivals. But this year, due to the absence of heavy rain, the hill station and other destinations in the district have been attracting tourists in hordes. Tourism department officials said all hotel rooms and resorts in major destinations such as Munnar, Thekkady and Wagamon witnessed full occupancy during the week.

Director of Happy Expedition Tours Private Limited, Thiruvananthapuram, Paul M.T. said that destinations in Himachal Pradesh were out of favour with travellers following heavy rain and many inquiries were received from north Indian tourists on destinations in Idukki. “Many who sought accommodation in Munnar during the Independence Day week found it hard to find it due to the huge rush of tourists,” said Mr. Paul.

General manager of Tall Trees Resorts in Munnar Aju Abraham Mathew said that Munnar witnessed good tourist turnout from June. “Normally tourist arrivals come down during the monsoon season. The pleasant weather this year is a major attraction and a large number of North Indians reached the destination,” said Mr. Abraham.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said the rush of tourists continued in the district. “The tourism destinations in Idukki, especially Munnar, are attracting a large number of tourists and this is expected to continue till the end of Onam vacation,” said Jose.

On Sunday, 14,884 tourists visited the tourism centres under the DTPC in Idukki. On Monday, the number stood at 8,369 and 8,944 tourists visited the district on Tuesday. “Wagamon meadows, including destinations under the DTPC, attract many tourists.” said Mr. Jose.

The Eravikulam National Park (ENP), a natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr, is another favourite of the visitors. ENP assistant wildlife warden in-charge Nithin Lal said that on Independence Day, 2,268 tourists visited the park. “On Sunday, 2,860 tourists arrived and on Monday, there were 2,880 visitors.”

“Lakkam waterfalls, another ecotourism centre under the Eravikulam National Park, is also witnessing a huge turnout of tourists. Due to the rise in temperature, the bathing facility in the waterfalls is attracting tourists to Lakkam,” said Mr. Lal.

