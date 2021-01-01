Kerala

Dry run for vaccine

The district Health department will conduct a dry run for vaccine administration at the Kurukkan Moola Primary Health Centre near Kattikulam in the district on Saturday following the Centre’s directive and in preparation for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The programme, similar to a mock drill, would be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 25 health workers had been selected for the purpose, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

