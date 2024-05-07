Drunk man pulls woman off moving scooter, injures her

May 07, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In a disturbing incident witnessed in broad daylight at Thiruvalla, a 25-year-old woman was forcibly pulled off her moving scooter by a drunken man.

Prior to the incident, the accused Jojo, who was in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with a policemen on duty at the Thiruvalla Police station over another issue. Subsequently, the authorities confiscated his vehicle and told him to vacate the premises. He then went out and targeted the woman riding the scooter.

After the woman fell, Jojo took the two-wheeler’s key in a bid to flee the scene. As the woman attempted to retrieve the keys, he injured her by twisting her hands.

The woman was soon rushed to a nearby hospital. Her relatives later attempted to attack the accused while he was being presented for a medical examination. He was later produced before a magistrate.

