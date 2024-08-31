ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk father stabs son to death in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Published - August 31, 2024 11:57 am IST - Kozhikode

Police say suspected drunken brawl on Friday led to the murder

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his drunk father, at Poovaranthode, near Koodaranhi, in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Saturday (August 31, 2024). The victim was identified as Christy.

The attack took place early in the morning when the youth was asleep. Police sources said the suspect, identified as Biju, was arrested as part of the continuing investigation into the incident.

Police officers who examined the crime spot said it was a suspected drunken brawl on Friday that led to the murder. The suspect who was in an inebriated state had caused huge disturbances to the neighbours also, they revealed.

