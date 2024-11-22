 />

Drunk driving claims two elderly lives in Palakkad

Published - November 22, 2024 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two elderly persons were fatally knocked down by a speeding car at Koduvayur near here on Friday afternoon. Police arrested the driver, Premnath P. Menon from Elavanchery, soon after the accident. Police said he was drunk.

The victims, a woman and a man, were yet to be identified. They were suspected to be from Tamil Nadu. They were waiting to cross the road when the speeding car struck them with fatal force, sending them flying several metres away.

Though they were rushed to the District Hospital here, they succumbed to the injuries soon. The bodies have been kept at the hospital.

