Drugs worth ₹2 crore seized in Excise special drive

August 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Stepping up enforcement in the run- up to the Onam festivities, the Excise department has seized drugs worth ₹2 crore and registered 7,164 cases in a Statewide special drive lasting 17 days.

As many as 644 narcotics and substance abuse cases and 1,201 abkari cases were registered during the period and a total of 1,585 people arraigned as accused, of which 630 were charged under the NDPS Act. More than 5,000 cases were also registered for possession and use of banned tobacco products and a fine of ₹10.66 lakhs levied.

Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh said the Onam special enforcement drive would continue up to September 5. He said strong measures had been implemented to prevent cross- border traffic of drugs, banned tobacco products and spurious liquor. More officials were deployed at check-posts and surveillance of byroads strengthened, he added.

An official pressnote issued by the Excise department said control rooms had been opened at the State, district and taluk levels for the Onam special drive and inspection of licensed institutions stepped up.

The seized drugs include MDMA, heroin, brown sugar, hashish oil, methamfetamine, nitrazepam tablets and tramadol as well as ganja, ganja plants and beedis. Arrack, wash and spurious liquor were also seized during the drive.

