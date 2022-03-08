Drugs worth ₹1 crore seized; couple arrested

Accused are main links in racket in Kannur, say police

In one of the biggest drug hauls, the Kannur police arrested couple with 2 kg of MDMA and small quantities of opium and brown sugar that is totally worth over ₹1 crore in the market. District Police Chief R. Ilango said the drugs were seized during a search conducted following a tip-off received by Kannur Town Inspector Sreejith Koderi. He said that about 2 kg of MDMA, 7.5 g of opium and 67 gram of brown sugar were found in the possession of the accused. The police arrested Afzal, a resident of Koyyod and his wife Balkis of Kappad. The suspects were apprehended while picking up the contraband from a parcel office at Kannur Plaza Junction under the guise of a textile parcel that arrived by bus from Bengaluru. Balkis had earlier been booked in another drug case at Edakkad police station, Mr. Ilango said. He said that the accused found drug users through WhatsApp. Their modus operandi was to confirm the sale and leave the packets by the side of the road at a mutually agreed place. The arrested were the main links in the drug distribution gang in Kannur. Apart from Inspector Sreejith Koderi, sub-inspector Mahijan, ASIs Ajayan, Ranjith, Sajith, SCPOs Mohammad, Zarina, CPOs Nasser, Ajith, Rahul, and Rajil Raj were part of the team. The Kannur town police have registered a case and are investigating. Mr. Llango said that an extensive investigation would be launched to trace the links behind it.