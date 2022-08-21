Drugs valued at ₹60 cr. seized in Cochin airport

Passenger had arrived from Zimbabwe via Doha

Narcotic drugs worth ₹60 crore in the international market was seized from a passenger who arrived on Sunday at the Cochin international airport.

A total of 30 kg of suspected sedative hypnotic drug methaqualone was seized by the airport’s security wing from the passenger, Muraleedharan Nair of Palakkad, who arrived here from Zimbabwe through Doha. The seizure was made when the passenger’s baggage was being screened, as he was readying to board a flight to New Delhi. The hidden consignment was detected by the airport’s 3-D MRI scanning machine.

Customs narcotics wing personnel inspected the seized contraband, which has been sent to a government-run lab for examination.