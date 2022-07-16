Drugs for SMA given to 14 children

The Health department has distributed drugs for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) free of cost to 14 children with the rare disease, Health Minister, Veena George, has said in a statement.

The only drug available in India for SMA is Risdiplam. The government, through crowdfunding and government contribution, provided the drug, which costs ₹6 lakh per vial, to 14 children. Fourteen units of the drug were provided.

It was decided to give the drug to 21 children in the first phase. Two children were provided treatment at SAT hospital and 12 children, at Kozhikode Medical College. Ms. George said that this was the first time that the drug for SMA-afflicted children was being provided free of cost by a State government.

The government would give special consideration to the treatment of children with rare diseases. An SMA clinic was started at SAT hospital recently, she added.