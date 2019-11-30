Drug use in film field: Minister pledges action

Expressing concern over the allegation raised by the film producers’ association that some new generation actors were under the influence of drugs, Minister for Culture A.K. Balan said the government would crack down on such tendencies.

‘Serious charge’

“The producers have alleged that some young actors are using ganja and other narcotic substances at shooting sites. This is a serious charge and if true, it amounts to criminal activity”, the Minister said in a Facebook post, wondering why it took the producers so much time a dispute over contractual violation to bring it to light.

Unhealthy trends

Promising stern action, Mr. Balan sought the help of all stakeholders in the film industry to curb such unhealthy trends.

He said the government would take the initiative to sort out the dispute between film artistes and producers.

He added that moves were on to frame a comprehensive legislation covering production and exhibition of films and check exploitation in the industry.

“The proposed Act envisages a regulatory committee and deterrent punishment for serious irregularities and violations,” he said.