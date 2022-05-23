Drug trafficking case accused escaped police custody in Kerala’s Kasargod

May 23, 2022 14:25 IST

The man is in more than 20 cases

A young man, accused in several cases, managed to escape the police custody when they were bringing him to the Kasaragod District and Sessions Court, on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Ameer Ali is a resident of Alampady in Kasaragod. He escaped from the police custody after reaching the Vidyanagar BC Road junction. A police team was escorting him from Kannur Central Jail to be produced before the Kasaragod District and Session Court.

More than 20 cases, including those of drug trafficking, are pending against him at various stations. The police has intensified the search for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement