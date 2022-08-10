Kerala

Drug supply and sexual abuse in school: Child rights commission seeks report

Staff Reporter KANNUR August 10, 2022 20:35 IST
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the police, Education department and a school in Kannur after a standard nine student from the educational institution alleged that she was physically and sexually abused by her classmate, who had convinced her to take ganja.

The victim, who was under treatment, also said that several other girls from the school were reportedly addicted to drugs including MDMA and LSD stamps. Based on the complaint from the victims’ parents, the police have registered a case.

Revealing details to the media, the victim said that her classmate, with whom she was close, reportedly gave her the banned substance while she suffered from depression. She said that she was addicted to ganja for four months, and was allegedly abused despite protests while she was intoxicated. Most of the drugs were supplied to the students after requests were made through social media, she said.

The information came to light when the victim was under counselling after she showed signs of depression.

District Police Chief R. Ilango said that the boy accused in the case, was apprehended on July 29, a day after the case came before the police, and was sent to a correctional home, from which he was later released. The police will verify the victim’s statements and further investigate the case, he added.

K.V. Manoj Kumar, Chairman of the Commission said that the sought report has to be submitted within 15 days. The Commission has also decided to visit the school, he added.

