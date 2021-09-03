Drug seizure: excise steps up surveillance in Kollam

MDMA seized from flat following raid

The Excise Department has stepped up surveillance in the district after the seizure of premium synthetic drugs from a flat at Kilikolloor on Thursday.

Three persons, including a woman, were taken into custody with methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug commonly known as ecstasy or Molly, during a raid on Thursday.

The department had been monitoring the bank accounts of a couple of habitual offenders who were arrested for similar cases. They had found a transaction of nearly ₹3 crore through multiple accounts.

The Excise team had gatecrashed an alleged rave party following a tip-off received by Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert. According to officials, all accused were in an intoxicated state when the police arrived. Loud music was blasting out of the flat disturbing the neighbours and they had filed a complaint regarding that. The accused attacked the Excise team and tried to flee through the back exit after flushing the drug down the toilet.

Youth injured

Deepu, an Asramam resident, sustained serious injuries when he jumped off the third floor balcony to avoid arrest. The 26-year-old had been booked for possession of MDMA earlier too and he attended the party while out on bail. While Leena, a 33-year-old Thazhuthala resident, and Sreejith, a 27-year-old Kilikolloor resident, were taken into custody, another person managed to flee. The Excise team later seized the MDMA and ganja from the flat and a scooter used by the men.

“Leena is one of the main drug dealers in the city and the investigation will be extended to other residents of the flat. Some persons, suspected to have attended the party, are under close surveillance. The mobile phone of the arrested will also be used to collect more information,” said the officials.

Synthetic drugs are not very common in Kollam and narcotics such as MDMA with hallucinogenic properties can be lethal at times. As per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possession of MDMA is punishable with rigorous imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine of ₹2 lakh.