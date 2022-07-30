Drug seizure at Pandalam
Five, including woman, arrested
The Pathanamthitta district police on Saturday seized 154 g of MDMA, a banned substance, and arrested five persons, including a woman, in this connection.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team carried out a raid on a lodge near Manikandanal at Pandalam and seized the substance worth ₹15 lakh. The arrested were identified as Rahul, 29, of Adoor, Shahina, 23, of Kollam, Aryan, 21, of Adoor, Vidhukrishnan, 20, of Pandalam and Sajin, 20 of Kodumon. The accused are being subjected to detailed interrogation. An investigation is on.
