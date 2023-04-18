Drug pusher booked under KAAPA in Kasaragod

April 18, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kasaragod police charged another drug peddler under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and sent him into jail on Tuesday.

According to the police, M.P. Jaafari, 32, is the leader of a group that smuggles in drugs from Bengaluru. He is accused in four cases including drug distribution and robbery within the Chandera police station limits.

The team led by Kanhangad DySP P. Balakrishnan Nair and Inspector K.P. Shine arrested Jaafri.

Jaafri is the third to be arrested under KAAPA in the past two months under Operation Clean Kasaragod.