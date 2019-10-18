Drug possession: jailed student leader held

A routine inspection at the District Prison here on Thursday yielded sizeable amounts of ganja and banned tobacco products.

The raid also led to the arrest of Nazeem, a remand prisoner and former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI), on the charge of drug possession.

The Poojappura police have sought the permission of the court to question Nazeem.

Courier’s role

Prison officials said the inspectors had found the marijuana concealed in a bar of soap in the youth’s belongings.

They suspect that a courier had passed on the drug to the accused when he was produced in court.

Murder attempt case

The Crime Branch is investigating Nazeem and a few other University College SFI leaders on the charge of examination fraud. Nazeem is also an accused in the case relating to the attempt to murder a fellow SFI activist at the college in June.

The incident had caused college students to protest against what they described as the denial of political and personal freedom by the SFI unit committee.

The CB case against Nazeem and a few other fellow SFI activists, including his classmate Shivrenjith, is that they sought a person’s help to write the public examination for selection to the post of civil police officer.

High ranks

The PSC had ranked them first and 28th respectively in the examination conducted in July 2018.

More than six lakh persons had appeared for the exam held in centres across Kerala.

Varsity answer sheets

However, doubts emerged after the police seized Kerala University answer sheets from the custody of the accused.

The CB took over the case after the then Governor P. Sathasivam summoned the University Vice Chancellor and PSC chairman and aired the concern of students and parents about the inviolability of PSC tests and varsity examinations.

The CB later found that a police officer identified by investigators as Gokul had texted the answers to the accused after he received the questions on the mobile friend of another suspect, Safir.

Suspended

The police are also probing one Pranav, another University College student, who had emerged second in the civil police officer examination. The government has since suspended Gokul from service and the CB has named him as a prime suspect in its case.