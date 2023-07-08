Drug peddling: Excise team arrest two men in separate incidents

July 08, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Excise officials have taken into custody a 31-year-old man on the charge of peddling ganja and MDMA and arrested another man with methamphetamine in separate incidents.

The accused has been identified as Renith Vivek, owner of a medical store at Pravachambalam. During inspections, led by Neyyattinkara Excise range assistant inspector Prasanth at Pallichal, Pravachambalam, Renith was taken into custody while peddling 215 g of ganja in front of the medical store. Following this, 2.23 g of MDMA was also recovered from his bedroom.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man, Joshi J.S. was arrested with 1.83 g of methamphetamine during vehicle inspections at the Amaravila excise check-post by a team led by Excise inspector Sajith. Joshi, who hails from Neyyattinkara, had arrived on a bus from Bengaluru. The Excise team also recovered ₹50,000 and a mobile phone from him.

