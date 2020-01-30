Kerala

Drug peddler held, MDMA seized

Sasthamcotta resident has been sourcing narcotic from Bengaluru

District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force on Thursday arrested Maneesh, a resident of Sasthamcotta after seizing MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly known as ecstasy and ganja from him.

The 21-year-old was operating out of a rented house in Karunagapplly and the police team nabbed him after finding the narcotic in his shoulder bag.

District Police Chief T. Narayanan had received information regarding drug-peddling near colleges and students using MDMA and LSD. According police officers, Maneesh has been using and selling ganja for long, but of late he switched to MDMA since transporting the drug in smaller qualities is comparatively easy.

He said he had been sourcing the narcotic from Bengaluru and also confessed about his associates in the trade.

He was arrested by a team that included Special Branch ACP Naseer M.A, DCRB ACP Anilkumar. M, Karunagappally ACP Vidyadharan, Inspector Manjulal, sub-inspectors Jayakumar, Alexander, Joshy and DANSAF members.

Kerala
