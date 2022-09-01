Drug-free Onam: Excise department steps up checks in Kerala capital

ADVERTISEMENT

The Excise department has kicked off round-the-clock surveillance to check production, distribution and smuggling of spurious liquor, illegal sale of tobacco products, and substance abuse in the capital district in connection with Onam.

The district-level people’s committee reviewed the prevention activities taken up by the department and awareness programmes taken up under the Vimukthi mission. The meeting, chaired by District Collector Geromic George, decided to intensify steps against intoxicants.

A control room has been set up at the district office of the Excise department to monitor substance abuse and sale of illegal items. The public can call 0471-2473149 for registering complaints.

An Onam special drive is also under way in the district. Three full-time special squads and two strike forces are operational. A border patrolling team is keeping an eye on inter-State smuggling of intoxicants. Sniffer dogs have been deployed at railway stations, bus stands and parcel centres to detect such substances. The checks are held with the support of the police and the Forest departments, coastal police, the Railway Protection Force and the prohibition wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The District Collector said people’s cooperation and effective intervention by the departments were needed to prevent substance abuse. A special drive for conducting awareness classes on the problem of substance abuse would be held in all educational institutions after Onam. The prevention activities would be stepped up with the support of panchayat-taluk people’s committees. Libraries, clubs, and residents’ associations too would be roped in for the campaign.