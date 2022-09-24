Drug-free Kerala training programme for teachers begins in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lahari Vimuktha Keralam’ (Drug-free Kerala), a four-day teachers’ training programme, jointly organised by the Education department and Samagra Shiksha Kerala, began at the District Institute for Education and Training Centre at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Saturday. The project aims to ensure drug-free campuses by organising awareness programmes for parents and teachers from October 2 to November 1, organisers said in a release here. Selected resource teachers from lower-primary to higher-secondary levels will be trained in the first phase. The resource teachers will in turn train all teachers. The training programme for teachers will conclude on September 30.