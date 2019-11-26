Drug abuse: HC seeks list of colleges

The High Court expressed its concern over the growing incidents of drug peddling and consumption on college campuses and directed the State government to file a report containing the details of colleges from where widespread abuse of drugs is reported.

A Division Bench ordered that the report be filed in a sealed cover so that it could give a directive to police officers and monitor the steps being taken to stop the availability of drugs.

The Bench orally observed that it was concerned about the rise in the number of colleges students involved in drug abuse cases. The State government needs to take precautionary measures. Awareness programmes in educational institutions alone would not yield results.

Steps by government

When the case was taken up for hearing, Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the government was taking effective measures to curb the menace.

It had also introduced Abon drug detection kits in a few city police stations. As part of the the test procedure, the police would insert the sponge end of the fluid collector into the mouth of a suspected person and swab to get sponge saturated with saliva. The fluid collector will then be inserted into the test device and turned clockwise. After a minute, if a coloured line does not appear in the specific test line region of the strip, the result will be positive.