Drug abuse has reached a point where a generation is collapsing: Shamseer

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said that drug abuse has changed to the point where a generation is falling apart.

He was speaking at a reception accorded to him by the Kannur district panchayat after being elected as Speaker.

“We are waging a war against addiction. Every citizen should be a front-runner in the programme to be launched by the State government on Gandhi Jayanti against drug addiction,” Mr. Shamseer said.

The use of intoxicating substances has gone up in an uncontrolled manner. The energy of youth should be channelled into activities such as arts and sports, he said.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya presided over the function held at the Kannur District Panchayat Hall. MLAs Ramachandran Kadannapally and K.V. Sumesh, district panchayat vice president Binoy Kurian, and District Collector S. Chandrasekhar and other public representatives were present.