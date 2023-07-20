Drug abuse by children must be reported to police, Excise: Kerala CM

July 20, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed school authorities to report any instances of drug abuse by children that come to their attention to the police or the Excise.

He was speaking at a meeting to discuss steps to be adopted to prevent drug abuse among students here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to inform the authorities if cases of drug abuse were noticed. In the 2022-23 academic year, 325 cases in various schools came to the attention of teachers or authorities but only 183 cases were intimated to enforcement authorities. This practice should not be encouraged.

There was a need to save children who displayed a change in behaviour in school or at home owing to drug abuse, Mr. Vijayan said. For this, teachers should inform Excise and police officers in secrecy and ensure the services of medical counsellors for the children.

Janajagratha samithis that had been formed in all schools should convene before July 31 to plan this year’s events.

It had been found that drugs were being peddled near 382 educational institutions in various districts. Special attention should be given to these schools and a special drive of the ‘No to drugs’ campaign should be planned there. The police department would be directed to provide support for the drive.

Constant surveillance by the police and the Excise near schools should be arranged. Monitoring in schools by the local-level jagratha samithis should also be strengthened.

All schools should put in place mechanism for parents to inform teachers about children who show change in behaviour at home and for teachers to inform parents in return about any such change in school.

‘No to drugs‘

The third phase of the ‘No to drugs’ campaign should be planned so as to conclude by January 30. On October 2, a discussion involving the people should be held in areas where children reside. On November 1, the Chief Minister’s anti-drug Navakeralam message should reach all houses. A special Children’s Day assembly should be held on November 14.

On December 10, Human Rights Day, anti-drug seminars and achievements made on this front at the local self-government level will be presented. On January 30, class sabhas will be held in which this year’s activities will be reviewed. Family meetings in which children will be presenters should also be held.

Higher education institutions should plan anti-drug seminars, presentations, and activities to be taken up during holidays. Steps should be taken to start Sradha and Nerkoottam committees in higher education institutions at the earliest. Special training should be given to those who are part of such collectives.

The Janajagratha committees at the local body level should meet at least once every three months and conduct a review, besides planning further activities. Participation of Excise or police officials should be ensured in such meetings, the Chief Minister said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, and Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav were present at the meeting.

