Drug abuse a major reason for violence against women, children: Minister

December 30, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Seminar held on the theme of ‘Drug-free society’ as part of the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association

The Hindu Bureau

Drug abuse has become a major cause of violence against women and children, Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was inaugurating a seminar on the theme of ‘Drug-free society’ organised as part of the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) here on Friday.

The Minister said women and children suffered the most owing to prevalence of drug abuse. It was very important for women’s associations to come forward against this.

AIDWA Central committee member T.N. Seema presided over the seminar. Its national vice president P.K. Sreemathy and State Secretary C.S. Sujatha participated.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan inaugurated a history exhibition ‘Drishyabhumika’ organised as part of the conference.

Equality for women was one of the slogans even during the French Revolution. The fact that it was still being debated showed not much had been changed from a patriarchal society. Women’s emancipation was part of the larger process of social emancipation. Any social revolution could be complete only by raising the issue of women’s emancipation. The exhibition would provide the energy for future struggles, he said.

AIDWA national vice-president P.K. Sreemathy presided.

