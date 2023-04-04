DRUCC meeting decides to spread awareness against trespassing on railway tracks

April 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 76th meeting of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of Thiruvananthapuram Division held here on Monday requested members to spread awareness among the public about the need to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks, which causes accidents.

Improper Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) incidents cause unnecessary delays and affect safety, it noted.

M. Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division and Chairman, DRUCC, who presided over the meeting, said that people should make use of digital mode of ticketing like ‘UTS’ Mobile App and automatic ticket-vending machines (ATVMs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerin G Anand, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), presented the performance highlights. Thiruvananthapuram Division has been performing well and it has exceeded targets in all aspects, earnings in particular, noted the meeting.

Foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, toilet facilities, differently abled friendly initiatives, refreshment stalls etc., have been provided at many stations.

The members also gave various suggestions, such as the operation of new train services, increasing the frequency of existing trains, additional stoppages, extension/construction of platforms, development of railway stations, etc. An election was conducted to nominate a member from DRUCC, Thiruvananthapuram Division, to the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Southern Railway. M.P Vincent was elected through a secret ballot. Out of the 21 members of DRUCC, Thiruvananthapuram Division, 12 participated in this first meeting of the reconsititued committee.