Drowning prevention day observed at Kodur

Programmes to raise awareness about water safety, swimming, and conservation of waterbodies organised

July 25, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A Fire and Rescue Services official teaching children how to wear a safety jacket during the World Drowning Prevention Day observance at Kodur near Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Centre for Tropical Biodiversity Conservation (CTBC) observed World Drowning Prevention Day here on Monday in collaboration with Kodur grama panchayat. Students and parents of Kodur panchayat took a pledge on the occasion to enhance steps that could potentially prevent drowning.

There were also programmes and initiatives meant to raise awareness among children and grown-ups alike about water safety, swimming, and conservation of waterbodies.

A swimming training programme for children from Kodur panchayat was launched at the function. Panchayat president Rabiya Cholakkal inaugurated the programme. Ward councillor K.T. Rabeeb explained the importance of the collaborative project between the CTBC and the panchayat.

Officials of the fire and rescue services, Malappuram, led a session on water safety. CTBC official Shareef P. underscored the necessity of teaching children swimming to save the future generation from drowning tragedies.

Ward member P. Sadique, fire and rescue services officer M. Jabir, Government UP School, Chemmankadavu, headmaster V.K. Vijayan, and other members of Kodur panchayat council spoke.

