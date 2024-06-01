Drowning of students: SHRC seeks explanation from Corporation Secretary

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an explanation from the Corporation Secretary regarding the demand to stop renovation of the Vellayani Parakatt pond until its unscientific aspects were addressed.

Two children, Nemom residents Mohammed Ihsan and Mohammed Bilal, died in the pond on Thursday evening. The commission took a case in this connection.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath directed the Corporation Secretary to submit the explanation in two weeks. The case will be taken up at a sitting at the SHRC office on June 28.

Human rights activist Ragam Rahim, in his complaint, said that the children who went for swimming could have got trapped in a well built in the pond, purportedly to collect water during summer. It was recently that renovation of the well, which was in disuse for long, began. It was the responsibility of the authorities concerned to eliminate the hazards while renovating the well, the complainant said, demanding that the unscientific aspects of the pond be addressed before its renovation was continued.

The children who drowned hailed from indigent families. Officials who retained the well inside the pond, resulting in the accident, should be made to pay compensation, and this should be handed over to the families of the deceased children, the complaint said.

It also pointed out that no signage warning against entering the pond under renovation was put up.