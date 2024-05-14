GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Drowning of students in river: teachers booked

Published - May 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three teachers and a forest beat officer were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of two schoolchildren in the Karimpuzha river at Nedungayam, Nilambur. Fatima Murshina and Aysha Ruda, Class 6 and 9 students respectively, of MSM Higher Secondary School, Kalpakanchery, had drowned in the river during a Scout and Guide camp held at Nedungayam on February 9.

Norms flouted

The police found that the teachers in charge of the camp had flouted the safety norms by allowing the children to bathe in the river. The children had bathed next to a place where a warning sign had been erected. The police found that the beat forest officer had supported the teachers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.