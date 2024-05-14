Drowning of students in river: teachers booked

Three teachers and a forest beat officer were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of two schoolchildren in the Karimpuzha river at Nedungayam, Nilambur. Fatima Murshina and Aysha Ruda, Class 6 and 9 students respectively, of MSM Higher Secondary School, Kalpakanchery, had drowned in the river during a Scout and Guide camp held at Nedungayam on February 9.

Norms flouted

The police found that the teachers in charge of the camp had flouted the safety norms by allowing the children to bathe in the river. The children had bathed next to a place where a warning sign had been erected. The police found that the beat forest officer had supported the teachers.