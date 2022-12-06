Drowning claims over 10,000 lives in Kerala in five years

December 06, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Drowning claimed 10,451 lives in the State between 2016 and 2021 with 8,169 lives lost in accidents and 2,282 in suicides. The information was revealed by the State Crime Records Bureau in response to a Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by activist Raju Vazhakkala.

At 1,173, Thrissur lost the largest number of lives in drowning with Thrissur city accounting for 471 casualties and rural 702. Ernakulam followed with 1,109 casualties, with city and rural limits accounting for 381 and 728 lives respectively. In Kollam district, 1,023 people drowned, with 532 in city and 491 in rural limits.

In a related RTI response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that it did not have any database on drownings since it was not in the list of disasters recognised either by the Central or State government. “The number of lives lost in drowning is very significant and hence even more surprising that it is not recognised as a disaster,” said Mr. Vazhakkala.

Officials of the Disaster Management Authority said drownings reported in connection with natural calamities alone were treated as disasters eligible for compensation and not the loss of lives by way of suicides or accidents in waterbodies.

“The compensation paid in the event of drownings caused by natural calamities is shared between the State and national distress relief funds,” said a senior official with the Ernakulam District Disaster Management Authority.

However, the relatives of victims of drowning in accidents may apply for financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. But there is no guarantee that assistance of any sort will be sanctioned in case of all such applications.

“It depends on the enormity of the accident, the family background of the victims, including their financial status. Their case may receive a further fillip if backed by people’s representatives of their area. In short, the decision will be taken on a case-to-case basis,” said the official.