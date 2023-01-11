ADVERTISEMENT

Drowning at swimming pool: Calicut varsity revokes suspension of students

January 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Repeated offence from any of the students should be viewed seriously, and severe punishment will be imposed’

The Hindu Bureau

Issuing a warning to the seven students from its various departments on the campus who were present at the swimming pool where another student drowned on December 19 last year, the University of Calicut has withdrawn their suspension.

This follows an official committee submitting an inquiry report to the university authorities. “Suspension given to the students may be treated as punishment. Over and above, all of them may be warned. Repeated offence from any of the students in the group should be viewed seriously, and disciplinary action and severe punishment will be imposed,” the report said.

The committee was set up to inquire into the incident that led to the death of P. Shehan, a student of M.A. Development Studies. The students were reportedly celebrating Argentina’s victory in the football World Cup. They had scaled the wall and sneaked into the swimming pool premises without permission. The committee held a meeting to hear the students who were under suspension, the ambulance driver, and the security personnel who attended duties at the time.

