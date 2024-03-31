Drought situation posing threat to Cardamom sector

March 31, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The ongoing drought situation in the cardamom-producing centres of Idukki poses a threat to cardamom farmers.

Farmers say this is the first time in recent history that drought-like conditions have occurred in the cardamom sector in Idukki.

Due to the severe drought a large number of cardamom plantations were damaged in Vandanmedu, Pathumury, Santhanpara, Nedumkandam, Kattappana, Anavilasom, and Chakkupallam.

Shaji, a cardamom farmer in Kakkattukada near Kattappana, said that if the drought persists for another two weeks, most of the plants on his land are likely to be destroyed. “Most farmers continue irrigation expecting the arrival of summer rain. But the stored water has nearly run out, and rainfall has not yet occurred,” he said.

Thomas Mathai, another farmer in Kumily, said that cardamom farmers in the region faced a drought in 1982. “That year, summer rainfall arrived only on April 17. Cardamom plants of nearly all farmers perished that year. Farmers suffered a lot after that year’s drought,” said Mr. Mathai.

Shine Varghese, general secretary of the Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers Association, said that the soaring heat will adversely affect cardamom production next year.

“In many areas of the district, cardamom plants were destroyed due to the lack of summer rain. If the same situation continues, most of the cardamom plantations will soon disappear,” said Mr. Varghese.

“In some Cardamom plantations, irrigation continues. However, due to the overheating, the plants cannot survive. If the plants are lost, farmers will not receive income for the next few years,” added Mr. Varghese.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Idukki, and Scientist(Plant Protection) Sudhakar Soundarajan noted that the drought situation badly affects the cardamom sector and farmers should take more care to protect their plants. “

The KVK has supported small cardamom farmers, by the following observations: (1) Foliar application of Pigmented Facultative Methylotrophic Bacteria (PPFM) to small cardamom during summer period which enhance the plant growth and increase yield, (2) Treated plants to decrease disease incidence of Fusarium disease caused by Fusarium oxysporum in small cardamom, (3) The PPFMs inoculation induced number of stomata, chlorophyll concentration and malic acid content and led to increased photosynthetic activity, (4) Screening of such kind of bacteria having immense plant growth promoting activities like nitrogen fixation, Phytohormone production.

Alleviating water stress to the plants and integration of such kind of organism in crop production will lead to 35% increased productivity in small cardamom plantation, said Mr. Soundarajan.

