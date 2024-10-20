Drought-hit cardamom farmers in Idukki upset over government’s failure to distribute compensation

After six months of the drought that marked a devastating year for the cardamom sector, farmers in Idukki are now eagerly awaiting compensation from the government. Cardamom farmers across the district have alleged that they have not received the compensation which was assured by the government. Unprecedented drought and extreme heatwaves recorded in February, March and April in Idukki resulted in large-scale damage to major cardamom regions of Peermade, Udumbanchola and Devikulam taluks.

After the drought, a ministerial committee led by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine led a ministerial panel visited the farmers who were affected on May 16 and promised financial assistance. Five months on since the visit, the farmers are yet to receive the State government financial aid.

T.K. Reji Thottuvashathu, a resident of Kannikkallu near Pullumedu in Kumily who owns a three-acre cardamom plantation, is one of the farmers who suffered losses. “After the government failed to provide financial assistance, I took a loan from moneylenders to buy seeds for the replanting. I am struggling to find funds to purchase fertilisers and pesticides,” said Mr. Reji. The farmer further said that the bank authorities had already demanded to repay the loans.

According to sources, the district agriculture office has already submitted a detailed report to the government on crop loss in the district’s cardamom sector. “Full crop loss was recorded in 16,211 hectares and partial crop loss in 13,349 hectares. A total of 22,311 affected farmers have been identified, including 19,617 small-scale farmers and 3,614 large-scale farmers, with an estimated loss of ₹11,354 lakh,” said the source.

According to agriculture department sources, the government allotted them a single amount of money to distribute the compensation.

Jiss Benoy, a ward member of Kumily panchayat in Idukki, said that the local body limits was one of the worst affected. “The farmers have already submitted their application before the agriculture offices and have not yet received any assistance. They have repeatedly ask for financial assistance from the government,” the official said.

Stany Pothen, chairman of the Cardamom Planters Federation in Vandanmedu, said, “We expect an estimated 60 to 70 percent crop loss this year due to the drought. Cardamom planters had big hopes for the ministerial committee visit. Unfortunately, we have not received a single paisa from the agricultural department or the plantation directorate for the rejuvenation of cardamom plantations,” said Mr. Pothen.