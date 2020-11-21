Kerala

Drop move to shut shelter homes, says Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking to drop the move to close down shelter homes (women and children home) under the State Nirbhaya Cell where survivors of abuse are housed.

A press release here on Friday said Nirbhaya homes functioning under the Women and Child Development Department in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kannur were set to be closed down.

The release said there were 12 such homes in 10 districts with 400-odd residents.

