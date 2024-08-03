Drop in extreme rainfall events since 2018 points to need to adopt sustainable development

Though excess precipitation is considered a major trigger for landslips or landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala, extreme rainfall events are on a decreasing trend in the State after a spike in 2018 and 2019, when Kerala witnessed two back-to-back floods and a couple of landslips at Kavalappara and Puthumala.

According to a report tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Earth Science, Kerala had witnessed 32 days of extreme rainfall in 2018 and and 33 in 2019, which are a record. It was eight in 2020, 11 in 2021, five in 2022, and three in 2023, indicating that the State has to factor in other elements that contribute to the devastating landslips.

As per the report, not only extreme heavy rainfall events but also very heavy rainfall events are on the decline in the State since 2018, the year the State witnessed record rain, resulting in a megaflood claiming the lives of over 400 people.

During the 2014–2018 period, the average extreme rainfall events was 1.5 per year, the same in the neighbouring Karnataka situated in the core monsoon zone. Karnataka had witnessed extreme rainfall events of 43 and 60 respectively in 2018 and 2019, which came down to 19 and 18 in 2022 and 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified heavy rainfall events in three major categories — heavy rainfall: 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm; very heavy rainfall: 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm; and extremely heavy rainfall: 204.5 mm and above (in 24 hours). According to a scientist at the Ministry of Earth Science, issuing precise forecasts of extreme rainfall events is crucial for reducing the extent of damage, as excess precipitation is the final trigger for a landslip.

However, States will have to weigh in the role of unchecked and unscientific developments being followed in the ecologically fragile regions of the monsoon core regions, including land use changes, unchecked mining, and construction activities that exacerbate landslips.

After the Puthumala landslip, which is just 5 km from the present landslides spots in Wayanad, scientists who conducted a study in the region suggested the need to avoid further modification in the affected areas, as chances of retrogression were likely there, and maintain the natural flow path of the stream as such without any encroachments.

They had also suggested the need to relocate the entire Puthumala village to a stable location. It has to be reviewed whether all these recommendations have been followed. Each disaster in these ecologically fragile regions again underscores the need to adopt sustainable development practices and climate-resilient infrastructure, along with precise extreme rainfall event forecasts, they say.

