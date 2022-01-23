Drop amendments to civil servants’ deputation rules: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

23 January 2022 20:10 IST

In letter to PM, he says it will weaken cooperative federalism

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to drop the proposed amendments to the deputation rules of IAS and IPS officers.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Vijayan said the amendment would induce a fear psychosis and an attitude of hesitancy among All India Service officers to implement the policies of a State government formulated by a party/parties politically opposed to the ruling party at the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the present deputation rules were heavily loaded in favour of the Centre, he said further stringency would weaken the very root of cooperative federalism. “In our federal setup, the State governments are on par with the Central government, as both of them are elected by the people, though the division of authority in the Constitution does give the Union jurisdiction over a wide range of subjects.”

“We need to recognise that in a vibrant democratic and federal polity, the States and the Centre can be ruled by political formations with vastly different ideologies and political views. But these governments function within the framework of the Constitution.”

The letter said the Government of Kerala was of the opinion that the proposed amendments be dropped.