Drone training for Kudumbashree women

Published - October 14, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree Mission, in collaboration with the School of Environmental Sciences under the Mahatma Gandhi university, will train its members to leverage drone technology in agriculture. This new initiative aims to enhance knowledge and skills in drone technology for the Kudumbashree workers who received preliminary training under the central government’s Drone Didi programme. The day-long workshop envisages promoting hands-on training in operation and maintenance of drones through an awareness and demonstration session. Beena Mathew, Vice Chancellor in-charge of the varsity, will inaugurate the workshop at 10 AM tomorrow.

