Drone to identify traffic violators

Drone has started functioning in traffic enforcement wing of city police

June 29, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A drone being used at a traffic signal in the city on Wednesday.

Traffic violators and criminals will find it more difficult than ever to evade the clutches of the city police, courtesy a drone.

The State police drone forensic unit’s drone has begun functioning under the traffic enforcement unit, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Nagaraju C. has said.

In the initial phase, people violating traffic rules will be put under surveillance using the drone. Those engaging in bike racing and bike stunts will be followed and the registration number of the vehicle captured using the camera attached to the drone. The police will then take legal action against them.

Action will also be taken against those who modify number plates or make any modifications to the vehicles.

The drone will also be used to identify people who stop their vehicles on zebra crossings, those jumping red lights, and those parking their vehicles in a manner that causes traffic blocks. Its ultra-zoom camera will be abe to capture clear pictures and videos during the day as well as night.

The drone will also be used to identify roads experiencing traffic blocks during protests and rallies and address these immediately, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order, Traffic) V. Ajith said in a statement.

The drone will identify those travelling without a helmet ot seat belt and action will be taken against the violators.

