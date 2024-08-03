ADVERTISEMENT

Drone survey to study topographical changes in Chooralmala

Published - August 03, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The government is planning to conduct a drone survey on the landslides-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad to study topographical changes in the area.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday after a meeting of a Cabinet subcommittee monitoring search and rescue operations, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the drone survey visuals would be compared with the visuals taken before the catastrophe to understand the geographical changes in the area.

The survey would help in the rescue operations, the Minister said. As many as 1,264 personnel of the 11 State and Central forces took part in the rescue operations on Saturday .

The Minister said four bodies were recovered during the search on the day. Any complaint regarding the functioning of relief camps should be taken up with the District Collector, Mr. Riyas said.

Hygienic conditions would be ensured in the relief camps, the Minister said adding that tourism activities would not be entertained in the landslides-hit areas.

Apart from Mr. Riyas, Cabinet subcommittee members Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu attended the meeting.

