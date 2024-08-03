GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drone survey to study topographical changes in Chooralmala

Published - August 03, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The government is planning to conduct a drone survey on the landslides-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad to study topographical changes in the area.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday after a meeting of a Cabinet subcommittee monitoring search and rescue operations, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the drone survey visuals would be compared with the visuals taken before the catastrophe to understand the geographical changes in the area.

The survey would help in the rescue operations, the Minister said. As many as 1,264 personnel of the 11 State and Central forces took part in the rescue operations on Saturday .

The Minister said four bodies were recovered during the search on the day. Any complaint regarding the functioning of relief camps should be taken up with the District Collector, Mr. Riyas said.

Hygienic conditions would be ensured in the relief camps, the Minister said adding that tourism activities would not be entertained in the landslides-hit areas.

Apart from Mr. Riyas, Cabinet subcommittee members Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu attended the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.