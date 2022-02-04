Drone survey begins in Kannur

Move is part of digital re-survey of Kerala

The drone survey as part of the digital re-survey in Kerala started in Kannur -1 village, on Friday.

Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan inaugurated the drone survey. The Mayor said the modern survey would help accelerate developmental activities. The survey would be conducted in four villages in the district as a pilot project. The survey of Kannur-1 and 2 villages would be completed on Saturday.

The survey is being carried out on 300 hectares of land in Kannur-1 village, which has been deemed suitable for drone survey. The survey of Kottayam (Malabar) and Thalassery villages will be conducted in the next phase. With the completion of the digital survey, an integrated geo-portal will be launched, incorporating over 500 services into a single online portal. Rajeevan Pattathari, District Survey Superintendent, said that the objective of the scheme was to make the services of the Revenue, Registration and Survey Departments, which deal with land-related information, directly and transparently to the people through a single portal. It would ensure accuracy and transparency of geographical information.

He said these services were currently available through the Revenue Department’s Revenue Land Information System (RELIS), the Registration Department’s Package for Effective Administration of Registration Loss (PEARL) and the Survey Department’s Effective Mapping Application Package for Surveying (E-MAPS) software.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Director of Survey of India and the Director of State Surveys for surveying all the villages in Kerala under the Centrally sponsored Svamitva scheme. Based on this, 20% of the land area of Kerala will be surveyed by drone and the remaining areas surveyed using CORS RTK and robotics ETS equipment.